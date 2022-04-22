Zacks: Analysts Expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.21 Million

Analysts expect that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) will post $434.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $466.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $408.90 million. Gentex reported sales of $483.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.65.

Gentex stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,342. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $166,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 61.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 48,925 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 6.3% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,794,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,170,000 after buying an additional 105,725 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gentex by 12.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 744,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after buying an additional 79,634 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gentex by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Gentex by 8.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

