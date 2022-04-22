Zacks: Analysts Expect Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) to post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clearway Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Clearway Energy reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 138.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearway Energy will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clearway Energy.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average is $34.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.347 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 315.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 47.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

