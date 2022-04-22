Zacks: Analysts Expect Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.89) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. Achieve Life Sciences reported earnings of ($1.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($2.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($1.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 11th.

ACHV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.74. 42,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,862. The company has a market capitalization of $73.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

