Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Lion Electric reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lion Electric.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.41.

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.74. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $23.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 9,901.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lion Electric by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

