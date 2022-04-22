Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) will post $8.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings. Netflix posted sales of $7.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $33.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.38 billion to $33.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $37.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.94 billion to $38.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Netflix.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.22. 53,425,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,123,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.94. Netflix has a 12-month low of $211.52 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Netflix by 267.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 28.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.