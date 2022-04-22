Zacks: Analysts Anticipate M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Post Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $3.45. M&T Bank reported earnings per share of $3.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $12.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.21 to $13.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $17.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $179.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank stock opened at $177.78 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

