Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.02). Maxar Technologies reported earnings of ($1.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $35.13. 7,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,610. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 81.26 and a beta of 1.24. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

