Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Post $0.80 EPS

Brokerages expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.85. Comcast posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,068,045. Comcast has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $207.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.64%.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,507,025,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Comcast by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after buying an additional 16,883,869 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $569,179,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

