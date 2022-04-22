Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.85. Comcast reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,568,047,000 after buying an additional 1,672,746 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after buying an additional 958,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after buying an additional 2,575,372 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.82. 1,100,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,068,045. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.78. Comcast has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $207.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

