Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Argo Group International reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 143.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.97. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.10 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Argo Group International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ARGO traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.37. 494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,804. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Argo Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

