Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.46. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $895,780.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $199,397.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,674 shares of company stock worth $2,015,197. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $15,735,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,568,000 after buying an additional 722,704 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,115,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after buying an additional 622,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,192,000 after buying an additional 549,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.2% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,190,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,425,000 after buying an additional 521,304 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.