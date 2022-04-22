Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRSGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.46. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $895,780.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $199,397.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,674 shares of company stock worth $2,015,197. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $15,735,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,568,000 after buying an additional 722,704 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,115,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after buying an additional 622,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,192,000 after buying an additional 549,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.2% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,190,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,425,000 after buying an additional 521,304 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.