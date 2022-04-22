Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
NASDAQ YTEN opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.33.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.
