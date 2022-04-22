Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ YTEN opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Yield10 Bioscience ( NASDAQ:YTEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 1,796.58%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

