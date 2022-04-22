Yield Guild Games Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00005057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $228.34 million and $25.90 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00046383 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,961.79 or 0.07473198 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00037763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,575.68 or 0.99857538 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games' total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,940,379 coins.

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

