YENTEN Market Cap Reaches $84,803.15 (YTN)

YENTEN (YTN) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, YENTEN has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. YENTEN has a total market cap of $84,803.15 and $13.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,635.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.33 or 0.07483954 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.05 or 0.00267557 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.42 or 0.00805878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014725 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.81 or 0.00673163 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00089455 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006920 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.20 or 0.00399137 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.