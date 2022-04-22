yAxis (YAXIS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,477.00

yAxis (YAXIS) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. yAxis has a market cap of $63,796.79 and approximately $6,477.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0685 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, yAxis has traded down 50.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00045197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.51 or 0.07345933 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,593.62 or 1.00149956 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00034249 BTC.

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

