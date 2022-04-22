WPP’s (WPP) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,280 ($16.65) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of WPP to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,475 ($19.19) to GBX 1,250 ($16.26) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.36) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.17) price objective on WPP in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,259.80 ($16.39).

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 1,014.50 ($13.20) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,040.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,076.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £11.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.53. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 868.80 ($11.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.02).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

In other news, insider John Rogers sold 105,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($13.60), for a total transaction of £1,107,167.05 ($1,440,498.37). Also, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,033 ($13.44) per share, with a total value of £10,330 ($13,440.02).

WPP Company Profile (Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.