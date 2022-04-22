WOWswap (WOW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.09 Million

WOWswap (WOW) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 9% against the US dollar. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $12,841.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for $3.61 or 0.00008915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

