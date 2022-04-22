Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives $4,625.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,252.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on WZZZY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($63.75) to GBX 2,800 ($36.43) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,050 ($52.69) to GBX 3,660 ($47.62) in a research report on Wednesday. AlphaValue lowered Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Wizz Air stock remained flat at $$9.44 on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

