Wing Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $21.48 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.68 or 0.00021914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $21.48 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00046383 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,961.79 or 0.07473198 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00037763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,575.68 or 0.99857538 BTC.

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,473,102 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

