William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

William Penn Bancorporation stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $186.68 million and a PE ratio of 43.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 million.

In related news, CEO Kenneth John Stephon purchased 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,858 shares of company stock valued at $134,988. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 23.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

