William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Shares of WMPN stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.68 million and a P/E ratio of 43.95. William Penn Bancorporation has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $12.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 15.06%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth John Stephon bought 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 10,858 shares of company stock worth $134,988. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in William Penn Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in William Penn Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

