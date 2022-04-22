Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of WHLM stock opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $9.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wilhelmina International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Wilhelmina International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

