Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Lowered to Hold at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $4.90 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whitehaven Coal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHITF opened at $3.56 on Thursday. Whitehaven Coal has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It produces metallurgical and thermal coal. The company operates four mines in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in North West New South Wales, three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, and Werris Creek; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

