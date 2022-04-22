Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to C$12.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.42.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

SPGYF stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0238 per share. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

About Whitecap Resources (Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.