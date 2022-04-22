Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Given New C$86.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Eight Capital from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a C$51.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$67.38.

TSE WPM opened at C$61.77 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$45.76 and a twelve month high of C$65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$27.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 47,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$2,825,187.83. Also, Director John Brough sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.52, for a total value of C$58,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,280. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,751 shares of company stock worth $8,228,933.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

