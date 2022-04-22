WFA of San Diego LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 362,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSJN opened at $24.14 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $25.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.