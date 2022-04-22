WFA of San Diego LLC Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,305,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,776,000 after acquiring an additional 650,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.39.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $289.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.