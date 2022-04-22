WFA of San Diego LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 163,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 444,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 57,150 shares in the last quarter.

SPHY stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $27.00.

