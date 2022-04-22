WFA of San Diego LLC Boosts Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,467,000 after purchasing an additional 336,753 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,701,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,835,000 after buying an additional 80,008 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,118,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,716,000 after buying an additional 321,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,002,000 after buying an additional 69,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Aflac stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

