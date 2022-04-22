WeTrust (TRST) Price Reaches $0.0053 on Major Exchanges

WeTrust (TRST) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One WeTrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $487,807.19 and approximately $2.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

Buying and Selling WeTrust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

