Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
TSE:WEF opened at C$2.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.05. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$1.66 and a twelve month high of C$2.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$660.57 million and a P/E ratio of 3.63.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.
Western Forest Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
