Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Trading Up 12.2%

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 12.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 351,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 153,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$234.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.91.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.36 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

