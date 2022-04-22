Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Shares Sold by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,875 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDO. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 30.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GDO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 28,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,493. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

