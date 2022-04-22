Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WAL stock traded up $3.21 on Friday, hitting $79.41. The stock had a trading volume of 47,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.71 and its 200-day moving average is $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $124.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.15%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

