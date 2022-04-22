West Family Investments Inc. Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,239 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CVS Health by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $155,922,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,939,002,000 after purchasing an additional 712,077 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $74.97 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.27 and its 200 day moving average is $99.45.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

