West Family Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $269,447,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $239,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,687,000 after buying an additional 1,296,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $183.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $482.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.39. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $185.94.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.
In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
