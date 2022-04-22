West Family Investments Inc. Takes $481,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,139 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $104.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.72.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

In related news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,428 shares of company stock valued at $19,206,783. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

