West Family Investments Inc. Sells 816 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRH. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of CRH by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CRH plc has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $54.54.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.2266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRH. Redburn Partners cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

CRH Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.