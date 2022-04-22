West Family Investments Inc. Sells 253 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $72,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

WST stock opened at $365.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.63 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.61.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

