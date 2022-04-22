West Family Investments Inc. Sells 118 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,681 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 114,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after purchasing an additional 57,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 22,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.18.

Shares of UNP opened at $244.40 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $153.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

