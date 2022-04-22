West Family Investments Inc. Sells 113 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

West Family Investments Inc. cut its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in NICE by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm grew its stake in shares of NICE by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $205.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.02. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $199.32 and a one year high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NICE. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.13.

About NICE (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.