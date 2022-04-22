West Family Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 108.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 91,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Clorox by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Clorox by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX stock opened at $148.15 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $195.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $148.38.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

