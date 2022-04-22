West Family Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 859 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 40,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE:ECL opened at $180.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.24.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.27.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.