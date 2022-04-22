West Family Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 42,104 Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 673.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2,929.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SID opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 57.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SID shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

