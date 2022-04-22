West Family Investments Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 368,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDTX shares. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.54.

Shares of CDTX opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.39.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.48% and a negative return on equity of 465.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

