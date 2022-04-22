West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 2,841 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,903 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,526,000 after buying an additional 276,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Realty Income stock opened at $74.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.32, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.31. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.90%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

