West Family Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,659 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.41. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $4.785 per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 10.2%.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($68.96) to GBX 5,600 ($72.86) in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($76.76) to GBX 6,100 ($79.37) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,545.77.

Rio Tinto Group Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

