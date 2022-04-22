West Family Investments Inc. Invests $219,000 in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,802 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Orange by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Orange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORAN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Orange from €10.00 ($10.75) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Argus downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Orange stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

