West Family Investments Inc. Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ORIX during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ORIX by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ORIX by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in ORIX during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. 1.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ORIX alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ORIX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ORIX stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.84. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $112.91.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 10.47%. Research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIX Company Profile (Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.