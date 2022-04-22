West Family Investments Inc. Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,310 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 416.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,855,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,456 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $37,098,000. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,061,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,282,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,320,000 after buying an additional 772,047 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $23.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $34.82. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

